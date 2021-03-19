March Madness: Abilene Christian vs. Texas

Saturday, March 20: (14) Abilene Christian (23-4) vs. (3) Texas (19-7)

After not covering a point spread bet through the second-half of January and all of February, the Texas Longhorns have been a great bet in March, covering 5 in a row, and winning the Big 12 championship! They defeated Oklahoma State, who themselves had won 8 out of 9 against quality opponents. The Longhorns were powered to the Big 12 championship by forward Jericho Simms and guard Matt Coleman, both of whom scored at career highs in the championship game.

Although Texas is a sizeable favorite here, they face a tough opponent in Abilene Christian who won the Southland Conference Championship. Abilene has one of the most overlooked defenses in the country; they rank 10th in average points allowed with just 61.7 per game. They finished with a 23-4 record on the year, surrendering 70 or more points in just 6 of those games. 7-foot center Kolton Kohl anchors the Abilene Christian defense.

