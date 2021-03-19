March Madness: UNC Greenboro vs. Florida State Preview

Saturday, March 20: (13) UNC-Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

The 14th-ranked Seminoles had better not be caught looking past Greensboro to a potential matchup against Colorado or Georgetown in the next round. On Saturday, Florida State lost by 5 points to Georgia Tech in the ACC title game, where they committed a season-high 24 turnovers. Florida State will need to use its enormous size advantage over UNC-Greensboro to take control in the paint for close looks at the basket. Since January 30th, Florida State has not been a strong bet playing away from home, going only 1-4-2 against the spread.

UNC-Greensboro pulled away in the last six minutes to beat Mercer for the Southern Conference Championship. However, that game was on March 8th, so the Spartans are coming into this contest with 11 days’ rest. The Greensboro players know they face a significant height disadvantage against a team that is capable of putting up points. Florida State is 23rd in the nation in average scoring with 78.9 ppg. These teams have not faced each other in 9 years, since December of 2011.

On the rebound: Today’s March Madness Previews