There he goes again: Biden calls Harris President Again

Once again, President Joe Biden has referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” saying, “When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago.”
Here’s what actually happened during that virtual tour:
NEW – Biden: "President Harris and I…" pic.twitter.com/YapqUyIU6s
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 18, 2021
