Key West Police Seeking Burglary Suspect

KEY WEST, FL – Key West Police Detectives are seeking help identifying this man. He is the suspect in a burglary that occurred at the Ibis Bay on February 24th. The male’s mode of transportation was a dark colored cruiser-style bicycle with high handlebars. The male appears to be in his twenties or thirties with a clean haircut, thin mustache, and glasses. If you can identify him or know anything about this crime, please contact the police at 305-809-1000 or you can make an anonymous tip at Crimes Stoppers at 866-471-8477.

The 5: Key West