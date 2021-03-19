Key West Police Seeking Burglary Suspect

KEY WEST, FL – Key West Police Detectives are seeking help identifying this man. He is the suspect in a burglary that occurred at the Ibis Bay on February 24th. The male’s mode of transportation was a dark colored cruiser-style bicycle with high handlebars. The male appears to be in his twenties or thirties with a clean haircut, thin mustache, and glasses. If you can identify him or know anything about this crime, please contact the police at 305-809-1000 or you can make an anonymous tip at Crimes Stoppers at 866-471-8477.
The 5: Key West
- Human remains found under Boca Chica Bridge in Key West
- Key West Man wanted for murder tracked by U.S. Marshals to Mexico, arrested
- Brick Man Arrested for Choking 9 Year Old Daughter in Key West
- Man shot dead during Spring Break in Miami
- Miami Beach cops clash with large crowd of spring breakers, shoot pepperballs