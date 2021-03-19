Handcuffed, Florida spring breaker runs from police, goes viral

Clearwater, FL – About the only thing going good for spring breaker Dominic Glass, 18, of Land O’ Lakes was that he has become an instant TikTok sensation. That happened after a handcuffed Glass decided to run from police across the beach with a crowd of people behind him recording the entire ordeal.

Police in Clearwater said Glass was one of just a few unruly visitors on the beach in Clearwater that day.

After being places in a patrol vehicle, another TikTok user said he opened the door allowing Glass to flee.

“I opened that door lol,” he said…he was eventually arrested too.

After the door was opened, Glass made a run for it but was soon caught by police chasing him down. Police responded to the beach on the report of fighting and large unruly crowds at 6:53 pm on Wednesday.

After being caught again, Glass was charged with escape, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. In the video below you can see the spring breaker who facilitated his break out.

After Glass ran, a huge crowd swarmed after him cheering him on and recording his flight.

