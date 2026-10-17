$860k lottery jackpot hits small pennsylvania borough

Six winning numbers turned a Chester County store into the latest stop for a massive lottery payday.

MALVERN, PA – A lottery ticket sold at a beverage shop in Chester County just hit the jackpot, delivering an $860,000 Match 6 Lotto prize in Thursday night’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing. The winning ticket matched all six numbers, putting a Malvern Borough business in the spotlight after the major payday.

The ticket was sold at Harlan Beverage, located at 147 West King Street in Malvern Borough. The store will collect a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket, according to the agency’s Friday, October 16 announcement.

The winning numbers for the October 15 drawing were 4, 9, 26, 32, 37 and 46. The six-number match captured the $860,000 jackpot before applicable tax withholding, while more than 30,500 other tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.

Six Lucky Numbers Deliver Massive Chester County Lottery Jackpot

Harlan Beverage has become the latest Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to sell a major jackpot ticket, with a single Match 6 Lotto purchase worth $860,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official Match 6 Lotto information, players must match all six winning numbers to capture the game’s jackpot.

Thursday’s combination of 4-9-26-32-37-46 did exactly that for the ticket sold in Malvern Borough.

The jackpot is subject to applicable withholding, meaning the final amount received will be less than the advertised $860,000 prize.

The winning sale also means a $5,000 retailer bonus for Harlan Beverage, giving the West King Street business its own financial reward for selling the ticket.

While the jackpot was the drawing’s biggest prize, thousands of other players collected smaller winnings. Pennsylvania Lottery officials reported that more than 30,500 additional Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes Thursday.

Malvern Jackpot Ticket Must Be Claimed Within One Year

The Pennsylvania Lottery does not know who holds a winning retail ticket until it is presented and validated through the claims process.

That means the agency’s announcement confirmed the winning location and prize amount but did not identify a claimant.

The holder of Thursday’s jackpot-winning ticket has one year from the October 15 drawing to claim the prize, making October 15, 2027, the deadline under the game’s standard claim rules.

Lottery officials encourage players who purchased tickets at retailers to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and keep them secure.

Prize-claim instructions are available through the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official website.

Match 6 Lotto tickets can be purchased at authorized Pennsylvania Lottery retailers or online through the state’s lottery platform.

Harlan Beverage Gets $5K Bonus for Jackpot Sale

The big win brings statewide attention to Harlan Beverage, a business along West King Street in Malvern Borough.

Its $5,000 retailer bonus is separate from the jackpot prize and is awarded for selling the winning ticket.

The drawing also highlights the importance of checking every lottery ticket, since more than 30,500 tickets besides the jackpot winner produced prizes.

For Chester County lottery players, Thursday’s results put the focus squarely on Malvern, where one ticket matched every number needed for the six-figure jackpot.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s announcement did not specify when the winning ticket was purchased.