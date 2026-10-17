Dc traffic deaths jump 62%, police turn attention to e-bikes and scooters

More officers are heading to busy DC streets as traffic fatalities climb and unsafe riding draws new attention.

WASHINGTON, DC – Traffic deaths are up a staggering 62% in Washington DC this year, prompting police to launch a citywide safety initiative targeting dangerous behavior among electric bike and scooter riders. The effort began Friday, October 16, and will continue through the end of December, with officers concentrating on some of the District’s busiest streets and entertainment districts.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers across all seven patrol districts will engage directly with e-bike and e-scooter riders, emphasizing traffic rules, pedestrian safety and responsible operation. The initiative will include increased attention in the U Street Corridor, Navy Yard and Gallery Place-Chinatown, where electric scooters and bicycles are common.

The announcement comes amid mounting concern over roadway deaths in the nation’s capital, including a recent fatal electric scooter collision in Southeast DC. Police say the campaign is intended to protect pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and riders sharing increasingly crowded streets.

DC Police Focus on Three Busy Neighborhoods

The initiative covers the entire District, but officers will concentrate additional outreach in areas with heavy e-bike and scooter activity.

The U Street Corridor, Navy Yard and Gallery Place-Chinatown are among the priority locations identified by the department.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s official announcement, officers will speak directly with riders and other road users about unsafe behavior and established traffic regulations.

The campaign is primarily described as a safety outreach effort, rather than a newly announced system of fines or restrictions.

Interim Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll said the department wants everyone using District streets to understand their responsibilities.

“We want to ensure everyone understands the rules of the road and makes safety a priority,” Carroll said.

“Whether you walk, drive, or ride, we all have a responsibility to protect one another and keep our streets and sidewalks safe.”

The increased police presence comes as electric scooters and bikes continue to share space with pedestrians and vehicles throughout Washington DC.

Traffic Fatalities Up 62% Across Washington DC

The department reported a 62% increase in traffic fatalities so far in 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Police did not provide the underlying number of fatalities in Friday’s announcement, but the increase was cited as a major reason for stepping up safety efforts.

The new initiative follows a fatal collision involving two electric scooters at Pennsylvania Avenue and 8th Street Southeast on October 9.

As Shore News Network previously reported, 50-year-old Talib Shakir of Northwest DC died after the two scooters collided around 6:47 p.m.

Both riders were transported to a hospital. Shakir died from his injuries, while the other rider, an adult woman, survived and was later released.

Police have not attributed the overall increase in traffic fatalities specifically to e-bikes or electric scooters.

Instead, the department is emphasizing safer behavior among everyone using District roads while concentrating this particular outreach campaign on electric mobility devices.

E-Scooter and E-Bike Riders Reminded of DC Traffic Rules

The Metropolitan Police Department is reminding riders that electric bicycles and scooters must be operated responsibly around motorists and pedestrians.

Riders should travel in the direction of traffic, obey traffic signals and posted signs, and yield to pedestrians.

The department also emphasized that riding on sidewalks within the Central Business District is prohibited and that only one person should ride a device at a time.

Additional safety recommendations include wearing a helmet, using bright clothing to remain visible, staying toward the right side of the roadway and signaling turns.

Police also encourage riders to avoid wearing earphones, remain alert for obstacles and pay attention to surrounding traffic.

The campaign will continue through December 31 as officers work with other District agencies to reduce dangerous roadway behavior.

Residents who witness unsafe operation of an electric scooter or bicycle can contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Nonemergency concerns can be reported through 311, while immediate emergencies should be directed to 911.

Additional information is available through the department’s traffic safety resource page.

The department has not announced a specific number of officers assigned to the initiative or disclosed whether targeted enforcement operations will accompany the outreach.