Five victims in baltimore overnight shooting, two men killed and three wounded

Five people were shot on East Lombard Street, including a 15-year-old boy fighting for his life.

BALTIMORE, MD – Two men were killed and three other people, including two teenage boys, were wounded when gunfire erupted on a Southeast Baltimore street shortly after midnight Thursday. A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition as homicide detectives launched an investigation into the shooting that claimed two lives.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 3500 block of East Lombard Street around 12:18 a.m. on October 15 after receiving reports of multiple people shot. Four victims were discovered at the scene, including two men who were pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

The victims included a 37-year-old man and another adult male whose identity had not been established in the initial police announcement. Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were rushed to a hospital, while a fifth victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by a private citizen.

Two Men Killed as Gunfire Erupts on East Lombard Street

The deadly shooting unfolded in the Highlandtown area of Southeast Baltimore, near the intersection of East Lombard and South Conkling streets.

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s October 15 incident report, responding officers found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the 37-year-old man and the unidentified adult male dead at the scene.

The two teenage victims were transported for emergency medical treatment. Police reported that the 15-year-old was in critical condition, while the medical status of the 14-year-old was not disclosed in the initial announcement.

A fifth shooting victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man, was transported to a hospital by a citizen rather than emergency responders.

His condition was not immediately released.

Investigators have not disclosed what led to the shooting, how many people opened fire or whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Teen Fighting for Life as Highlandtown Residents React

The shooting left residents and businesses in the surrounding neighborhood dealing with the aftermath of gunfire that struck five people.

According to local reporting, a bullet shattered a window at Tikal Cocina Café, a nearby business.

The café’s owner, Greg Mayen, described the unusual violence near his establishment.

“We never see that. We have a lot of people here and never see that,” Mayen told CBS News Baltimore.

Local television reporting also described surveillance footage from a nearby business showing people running along Lombard Street before gunfire broke out.

The shooting drew a response from city officials, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who expressed condolences to the families and confidence in homicide investigators.

The involvement of two teenagers, particularly the 15-year-old reported in critical condition, has added to the concern surrounding the deadly incident.

Police have not publicly released the names of the victims or provided an updated medical condition for the surviving teenagers in the initial report.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Seek Information About Five-Person Shooting

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The department has not announced any arrests or publicly identified suspects connected to the shooting.

Investigators are working to establish what happened in the moments before the gunfire and identify anyone responsible for the deaths and injuries.

The shooting represents another serious act of violence in Maryland and has prompted police to seek assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Residents with information are urged to contact Baltimore homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

As the investigation continues, two families are mourning the loss of loved ones while three other victims face the aftermath of the shooting.

The identities of those killed, the motive and the circumstances leading to the violence remain unresolved in the initial police announcement.