Young maryland woman spots bright pink lottery ticket, walks away with $50k

A colorful scratch-off caught her attention, but the surprise came when she scanned it the next day.

DUNDALK, MD – A 20-year-old Maryland woman running errands for her grandmother decided to buy a colorful scratch-off ticket she had never seen before, only to discover the next day that it was worth $50,000. The Dundalk resident, who has been playing the lottery for less than two years, turned an ordinary shopping trip into a major payday.

The winning ticket came from Wise Carroll Mart at 220 Wise Avenue in Dundalk, where the woman stopped to pick up items for her grandmother, whom she affectionately calls Mom-Mom. A brightly colored $10 Scratch & Match ticket caught her attention, prompting an unexpected purchase.

The young winner returned home with the ticket and didn’t discover her good fortune until scanning it with her phone the following day. She later visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with her grandmother on Tuesday, October 13, to claim the $50,000 prize.

Bright Purple and Pink Lottery Ticket Catches Young Woman’s Eye

The winning purchase wasn’t part of a carefully planned lottery strategy. The Dundalk woman was simply running an errand for her grandmother when she noticed a game that looked different from the others.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the fluorescent purple and pink design of the Scratch & Match ticket immediately stood out.

The game’s lettering also reminded her of an old television show, making the unfamiliar scratch-off even more appealing.

Curiosity won out, and she spent $10 on the ticket before heading home.

Despite being a relatively new lottery player, the 20-year-old had already developed an interest in playing occasionally. Still, nothing in her short lottery experience had prepared her for what happened next.

When she scanned the ticket using her phone the following day, the result showed a $50,000 prize.

The discovery stunned the young woman, who quickly shared the news with her Mom-Mom and other family members.

What began as a quick stop at a neighborhood store had suddenly become one of the biggest surprises of her life.

Lottery Winner Plans to Save Money and Spoil Her Cats and Dogs

The Dundalk winner isn’t planning an extravagant shopping spree with her newfound money.

Instead, she intends to save most of the $50,000 prize and use a portion to pay bills.

But not all of the money will go toward practical expenses.

The young woman also plans to buy treats and other goodies for her pets, which include several cats and three dogs.

Her grandmother remained an important part of the experience, accompanying her to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore when she claimed the prize.

The Lottery did not disclose the winner’s name or provide additional details about her family.

The $50,000 windfall gives the 20-year-old a significant financial boost at an early age, while leaving room for a few special purchases for her four-legged companions.

Scratch & Match Still Has Major Prizes Available

The winning ticket was sold at Wise Carroll Mart on Wise Avenue in Dundalk, a community in Baltimore County.

Scratch & Match is a $10 Maryland Lottery scratch-off game offering a $100,000 top prize and a $50,000 second-tier prize.

The Dundalk woman’s winning ticket captured one of those $50,000 second-tier prizes.

According to the Lottery’s October 15 announcement, three $100,000 top prizes and one $50,000 second-tier prize remained unclaimed at that time.

Players can review current remaining prizes and other game details through the Maryland Lottery’s official website.

As for the young winner, she plans to continue playing occasionally and hopes another big prize might someday come her way.