Baltimore woman stabbed to death after dispute, 51-year-old man charged with murder

Dominique Wilson, 40, died after police tried desperately to save her life on Druid Hill Avenue.

BALTIMORE, MD – A dispute on a West Baltimore street turned deadly Wednesday evening when a 40-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, prompting a murder investigation that led to an arrest shortly afterward. Police have charged 51-year-old Anthony Thomas with first-degree murder in the killing of Dominique Wilson.

The stabbing occurred October 14 in the 2400 block of Druid Hill Avenue, where officers responded around 5:24 p.m. to a report of a cutting. Responding officers discovered Wilson suffering from a stab wound and immediately began providing emergency assistance, including CPR.

Wilson was rushed to an area hospital but died a short time later despite lifesaving efforts. Thomas was taken into custody shortly after the incident and subsequently charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and dangerous weapon offenses.

Fatal Dispute on Druid Hill Avenue Ends With Woman Dead

The violence unfolded Wednesday afternoon along Druid Hill Avenue in West Baltimore, sending Western District officers to the scene of a reported stabbing.

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s official arrest announcement, officers found Wilson suffering from a stab wound when they arrived.

Police immediately attempted to save her life, administering aid and CPR before emergency medical personnel transported her to a hospital.

Despite those efforts, Wilson was pronounced dead shortly after arriving for treatment.

Investigators determined that the stabbing followed a dispute, although police have not disclosed what the disagreement involved or whether Wilson and Thomas knew each other.

The department also did not specify the type of weapon allegedly used in the attack.

The killing prompted a homicide investigation, with detectives working to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation.

Suspect Arrested Shortly After Deadly Stabbing

Police initially reported that a person of interest had been taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing.

In an updated announcement released Friday, October 16, investigators identified Thomas as the suspect arrested in connection with Wilson’s death.

Thomas, 51, was taken into custody shortly after the October 14 incident and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and dangerous weapon offenses.

The charges represent a major development in the investigation, which began with officers responding to an emergency call about a wounded woman.

Police have not publicly released additional details about the circumstances of the dispute or what led to the fatal stabbing.

Baltimore Homicide Case Moves Toward Court Proceedings

Thomas now faces serious criminal charges stemming from Wilson’s death, including first-degree murder.

The Baltimore Police Department has not disclosed an upcoming court date or provided information about whether Thomas has appeared before a judge.

Investigators are continuing to seek information about the incident, even with a suspect in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information about the circumstances surrounding Wilson’s death can contact Baltimore homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The case adds to the homicide investigations in Baltimore as detectives and prosecutors work to determine what happened during the deadly confrontation.

For Wilson’s family, the arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into her death, although the criminal case has yet to be resolved.

Thomas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.