Maryland mom checks lottery numbers while driving, pulls over after seeing $100k win

Two identical Pick 5 tickets turned years of playing the same numbers into a six-figure payday.

SILVER SPRING, MD – A Maryland woman driving home from work had to pull over after checking her lottery results and realizing the numbers she had played for years had finally hit. The Silver Spring security specialist had purchased two identical Pick 5 tickets, turning a single winning combination into a $100,000 payday.

The woman matched the five-digit combination 62626 in the September 27 evening drawing, collecting two $50,000 top prizes from separate $1 straight-bet tickets. Both tickets were purchased at State Line Market, located at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring.

The winner claimed her prizes at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Wednesday, October 14. According to lottery officials, the numbers carry special meaning because they incorporate family birthdays, including her son’s, making the long-awaited win even more personal.

Years of Playing Family Numbers Finally Pay Off

The Silver Spring woman has remained loyal to the same Pick 5 combination for years, repeatedly playing numbers with personal significance.

For the September 27 drawings, she purchased two $1 tickets featuring the combination 62626, with both tickets covering the midday and evening drawings.

Normally, she checks the Maryland Lottery results early in the morning. But a busy work schedule delayed her usual routine, and she didn’t check the winning numbers until the following evening while heading home.

That’s when she opened the Maryland Lottery app and immediately recognized the familiar combination.

“I had to pull over,” she told Maryland Lottery officials.

She stopped her vehicle, pulled both tickets from her purse and carefully compared them against the numbers displayed on her phone.

She wanted to be absolutely certain that both tickets had been entered for the evening drawing.

They had.

With two matching tickets worth $50,000 apiece, her longtime number combination had just delivered $100,000.

“I said, ‘Good God Almighty!'” she recalled.

Son Gets Emotional News About Mom’s Six-Figure Lottery Win

After confirming the prize, the woman called her son to share the incredible news.

He was already familiar with the numbers his mother had been playing for years, especially because his birthday was part of the combination.

“I told him, ‘I got ’em,'” she recalled telling him.

Her son was thrilled and offered a heartfelt response.

“Mom, you deserve it,” he told her.

The victory gave the family a special reason to celebrate, particularly after the woman spent years sticking with the same meaningful digits.

Rather than rushing into extravagant purchases, the winner has practical plans for the money.

She intends to invest a portion of the $100,000 and put some of the winnings toward home improvement projects.

The security specialist also enjoys watching movies and shopping when she isn’t working.

Silver Spring Market Collects $1K Bonus for Selling Winning Tickets

Both winning tickets were sold at State Line Market, located at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring, Montgomery County.

The retailer will receive bonuses totaling $1,000 from the Maryland Lottery for selling the two $50,000 top-prize tickets.

The win adds another six-figure payout to the area’s lottery history. Earlier this year, Shore News Network reported a $100,000 Maryland Lottery win connected to a Silver Spring 7-Eleven.

Pick 5 allows players to wager on five-digit combinations, with a $1 straight bet paying $50,000 when all five digits match in the exact order drawn.

By purchasing two identical winning tickets, the Silver Spring woman doubled the payout from the September 27 evening drawing.

And despite collecting $100,000, she has no plans to abandon the numbers that brought her so much luck.