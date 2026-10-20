Alleged pcp dealer busted in poughkeepsie drug raid, held without bail

A Dutchess County drug investigation ended with a SWAT raid, the seizure of suspected PCP and felony charges against a 36-year-old man.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – A 36-year-old man accused of selling PCP, a dangerous hallucinogenic drug commonly called Angel Dust, is behind bars without bail after a police raid on a residence in Poughkeepsie. Authorities say the suspect had been under investigation for allegedly distributing drugs in the area of Dean Place and surrounding neighborhoods.

Marc Greenland, 36, was arrested October 15 after members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit and the Poughkeepsie Joint SWAT team, executed a search warrant at his residence on Dean Place.

Investigators reported recovering numerous packages of PCP that were allegedly prepared for sale, along with other evidence connected to drug distribution. Greenland was taken into custody without incident and subsequently charged with two felony drug offenses.

Undercover Investigation Leads to Poughkeepsie Drug Raid

According to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, drug investigators had identified activity consistent with narcotics sales in the southern portion of Poughkeepsie.

The investigation focused on Dean Place and surrounding streets, where authorities suspected that PCP was being distributed.

Detectives identified Greenland as an alleged dealer during the investigation.

Drug Task Force agents reported making multiple purchases of PCP from Greenland as part of their investigation.

The purchases provided evidence that investigators used while building their case against the 36-year-old suspect.

On October 15, the Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit and Poughkeepsie Joint SWAT team executed a search warrant at Greenland’s residence.

During the search, investigators reported recovering numerous packages of PCP that were ready for sale.

Authorities also reported recovering additional evidence related to the suspected distribution operation, although the district attorney’s announcement did not identify those items.

Greenland was arrested during the operation without incident.

Suspect Charged With Two Felony Drug Offenses

Following the raid, Greenland was charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, also a class D felony.

He was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie and remanded without bail to the Justice and Transition Center, formerly known as the Dutchess County Jail.

The drug charges stem from investigators’ allegations that Greenland sold PCP and possessed additional quantities intended for distribution.

Authorities have not disclosed the total quantity of PCP recovered or the estimated street value of the seized drugs.

The District Attorney’s Office also did not announce any additional arrests connected to the investigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Greenland is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

District Attorney Warns About Dangers of PCP

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi emphasized the dangers associated with PCP distribution following the arrest.

“The distribution of dangerous drugs like PCP poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our communities,” Parisi said.

PCP, or phencyclidine, is a powerful dissociative drug that can produce severe disorientation, paranoia and unpredictable behavior.

The prosecutor’s office warned that PCP use can also lead to dangerous increases in body temperature, coma and potentially fatal medical complications.

“These substances not only endanger those who use them, but their unpredictable and potentially violent effects can put entire neighborhoods, families, and law enforcement officers at risk,” Parisi said.

The district attorney praised the agencies involved in the investigation and search warrant operation.

The arrest followed a coordinated investigation involving the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, the Sheriff’s Office and Poughkeepsie’s SWAT team.

Authorities are continuing to encourage residents to report suspected drug activity throughout Dutchess County.

Anyone with information about illegal drug sales can contact the Dutchess County Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Additional information can be submitted through the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office website.