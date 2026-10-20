Two Women Found Shot Inside Reisterstown Road Business, One Other Injured

A Sunday night shooting sent three people to hospitals, including a man who arrived separately seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

BALTIMORE, MD – Three people were shot in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night, including two young women found wounded inside a business along Reisterstown Road. A third victim, a 27-year-old man, later appeared at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting was reported around 8:26 p.m. Sunday, October 18, in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road. Northwest District officers responding to the business discovered two women, ages 26 and 22, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both women were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. While officers were still investigating the scene, they learned that a 27-year-old man had walked into another area hospital with gunshot wounds that police described as non-life-threatening.

Two Women Found Shot Inside Northwest Baltimore Business

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were dispatched to the business after receiving a report of a shooting Sunday evening.

When they arrived, they located the two injured women inside the establishment.

Emergency personnel transported both victims to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Police did not identify the business or disclose whether the women were employees, customers or visitors.

Investigators also have not explained what led to the gunfire or whether the victims knew each other.

The department has not released the victims’ names or provided additional information about their injuries.

Third Shooting Victim Walks Into Hospital

As police continued working at the Reisterstown Road scene, officers received information about another shooting victim who had arrived at an area hospital.

The 27-year-old man had sought treatment for gunshot wounds.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police included the man in the same Northwest District shooting investigation, bringing the total number of reported victims to three.

Authorities have not disclosed where the man was when he was shot or whether he traveled directly from the business to the hospital.

The department also has not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.

Northwest District shooting detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the violence.

Baltimore Police Seek Tips After Three People Shot

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information about the gunfire to come forward.

The shooting occurred in the same block of Reisterstown Road where a 32-year-old man was wounded in a separate shooting in September. Police have not indicated that the two incidents are connected.

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s October 17–18 media advisory, the three victims in Sunday’s shooting were receiving medical treatment, with both women listed in stable condition and the man’s wounds described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact Northwest District shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the organization’s website.

Investigators have not publicly identified anyone responsible for the shooting or announced a motive.