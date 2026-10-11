NYPD investigators are seeking a suspect accused of striking a victim with a firearm during an attempted robbery at 3053 Villa Avenue in the Bronx on September 15, 2026.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a business on Villa Avenue, demanded money at gunpoint and struck a victim in the head before fleeing toward the Grand Concourse.

BRONX, NY — New York City police are searching for an armed suspect accused of striking a victim in the head with a firearm during an attempted robbery at a Bronx business last month.

The incident occurred Tuesday, September 15, at approximately 7:47 a.m. inside a commercial establishment at 3053 Villa Avenue.

Photo: armed robber pistol-whips victim during morning holdup at bronx business, nypd says

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, an unidentified individual entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with the weapon before escaping on foot.

Police said the suspect fled southbound along the Grand Concourse.

Suspect demanded money before striking victim

Investigators said the confrontation began when the armed individual entered the business and demanded cash.

The incident escalated when the suspect allegedly used the firearm to strike the victim in the head.

The NYPD has not disclosed the victim’s age, the extent of the injuries or whether medical treatment was required.

Police classified the incident as an attempted robbery. Authorities have not reported that any money or property was successfully stolen.

NYPD seeks public’s help identifying suspect

Detectives are working to identify the person responsible for the September 15 attack.

The department renewed its public appeal for information on October 11.

Police have not announced an arrest or disclosed a possible motive beyond the apparent robbery attempt.

Anyone with information can contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Spanish-language hotline at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

The investigation remains ongoing.