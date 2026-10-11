Armed Robber Steals $23,200 in Jewelry and Cellphone From Man on Brooklyn Street

NYPD seeks an armed robber who stole $23,200 in jewelry and a cellphone from a 40-year-old man in Brooklyn before escaping in a gray sedan.

NYPD investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened a 40-year-old man with a black firearm before stealing his watch, ring, necklaces and cellphone in an early-morning robbery.

BROOKLYN, NY — New York City police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of stealing approximately $23,200 in jewelry and personal property from a man on a Brooklyn street before escaping in a gray sedan.

The robbery occurred Saturday, September 5, at approximately 5 a.m. near Avenue V and Haring Street in the Sheepshead Bay area of Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, the 40-year-old victim was approached by an unidentified individual who displayed a black firearm and demanded his belongings.

The victim was robbed of a watch, ring, multiple necklaces and cellphone, with the stolen property valued at approximately $23,200.

The suspect then entered a gray sedan that fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Suspect allegedly displayed firearm during robbery

Police said the suspect approached the victim shortly before daybreak and displayed what appeared to be a black firearm.

The suspect demanded the victim’s personal property, including several pieces of jewelry.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the suspect made additional threats or whether the victim knew the individual.

The NYPD did not report any physical injuries associated with the robbery.

Police searching for suspect and getaway vehicle

Detectives are working to identify the individual involved in the September 5 robbery.

The NYPD described the getaway vehicle as a gray sedan but did not provide its make, model or license plate number.

Police have not announced an arrest or reported recovering the stolen property.

The department issued a renewed public appeal for information on October 11.

NYPD asks public for information

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

The investigation remains ongoing.

NYPD Crime Stoppers seeks a suspect accused of an armed robbery near Avenue V and Haring Street in Brooklyn on September 5, 2026, involving approximately $23,200 in stolen jewelry and property.