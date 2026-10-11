Newark Warns Drivers of Flash Flooding as Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Move Into New Jersey Sunday

Newark officials are warning motorists to avoid flooded roads as heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts reaching 30 mph threaten hazardous travel conditions throughout Sunday and into early Monday.

NEWARK, NJ — City officials are warning residents and motorists to prepare for potentially dangerous flooding Sunday, October 11, as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts move across northern New Jersey.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. issued a traffic advisory warning that numerous city streets could become flooded as the storm intensifies.

Periods of rain are expected throughout Sunday, with heavier downpours possible after 11 a.m. and thunderstorms continuing into early Monday morning.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph, creating additional hazards from loose outdoor objects, falling branches and reduced visibility.

The latest forecast calls for a high near 62 degrees, with a 99% chance of precipitation during the day. Rainfall is expected to continue into Sunday night.

Flash flooding could make Newark streets dangerous

City officials are particularly concerned about flash flooding in areas with poor drainage and locations that have experienced flooding during previous storms.

Miranda urged drivers to avoid flooded streets rather than attempting to drive through standing water.

Heavy rainfall can quickly overwhelm storm drains, leaving vehicles stranded even where roads initially appear passable.

The department’s advisory refers to flood-prone locations, but the supplied public notice does not identify specific intersections or announce any confirmed road closures.

Motorists should remain alert for changing conditions and follow directions from emergency personnel.

Newark police, firefighters and emergency management prepare response

The Newark Department of Public Safety said police officers, firefighters and Office of Emergency Management personnel are coordinating their response to the anticipated weather.

Emergency services are preparing to handle flooding, burglar alarms and other storm-related calls as conditions deteriorate.

Residents are also being urged to secure outdoor furniture, awnings, trash containers and loose construction materials before stronger winds arrive.

The department recommends using flashlights rather than candles if electrical service is interrupted, reducing the risk of accidental fires during power outages.

Heaviest rain possible Sunday afternoon and evening

Rain was already being reported in Newark Sunday morning, with additional periods of precipitation forecast through the afternoon and evening.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain near 60 degrees for much of the day.

Thunderstorms could produce localized heavy downpours, increasing the risk of sudden street flooding.

Although the storm is expected to weaken overnight, rain could continue into the early hours of Monday.

Drivers traveling through Newark and surrounding Essex County communities should allow additional travel time and avoid entering flooded underpasses or intersections.

Emergency numbers for Newark residents

Residents experiencing non-emergency weather-related problems can contact Newark’s public safety communications center at 973-733-6000.

Anyone facing an immediate emergency should call 911.

City officials are encouraging residents to monitor weather alerts and use caution until the heavy rainfall has passed.