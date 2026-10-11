Two New York Men Plead Guilty to Killing 10-Year-Old Boy in Shooting Sparked by Driveway Dispute

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A neighborhood argument over a shared driveway ended in tragedy when a gunman opened fire on a Queens home, killing 10-year-old Justin Wallace and seriously wounding his cousin.

QUEENS, NY — Two men have pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire inside his Queens home during a dispute between neighbors over a shared driveway.

Ashram Lochan, 32, and Jovan Young, 34, both of Edgemere, admitted their roles in the June 5, 2021, shooting that killed Justin Wallace and seriously injured his 29-year-old cousin, Kyle Forrester.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Young fired multiple shots into Forrester’s home on Beach 45th Street after Lochan directed him to do so following an earlier disagreement over the property’s shared driveway.

Justin was standing near the front door when a bullet struck him in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The child was just days away from celebrating his 11th birthday.

Driveway argument led to deadly shooting

Prosecutors said the violence began with a disagreement between Lochan and Forrester, who lived next door to one another.

The neighbors argued over their shared driveway on June 5, 2021.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Young arrived at Forrester’s residence and opened fire.

Investigators determined that Young was acting at Lochan’s direction when he fired multiple rounds toward Forrester as the victim entered his front door.

Forrester was struck several times in the back, once in the hand and once in the neck.

Justin, who was inside the home near the doorway, was struck in the chest.

Both victims were transported to a hospital. Forrester survived his injuries, but Justin did not.

Prosecutor calls killing senseless

Katz said the shooting devastated Justin’s family and the surrounding community.

“This incredibly senseless killing devastated the entire city,” Katz said.

“A 10-year-old boy, just days from his next birthday, was shot and killed as he met his cousin at the door.”

The district attorney said the violence arose from an argument that should never have escalated into gunfire.

“Defendant Jovan Young, acting at the behest of Ashram Lochan, fired multiple rounds into the home because of a dispute over a shared driveway,” Katz said.

“Tragically, Justin Wallace lost his life, while the child’s cousin was struck by multiple bullets and survived.”

Two men face combined 43 years in prison

Lochan pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant.

The judge indicated that she would sentence Lochan to 19 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 16.

Young pleaded guilty October 6 to first-degree manslaughter before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavinsky.

The judge indicated that Young would receive a 24-year prison sentence, also followed by five years of post-release supervision.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 23.

Together, the anticipated sentences total 43 years in prison.

Both men originally faced indictments that included second-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Their manslaughter guilty pleas resolve those indictments.

Family awaits sentencing five years after boy’s death

The guilty pleas bring the criminal case closer to its conclusion more than five years after Justin was killed.

Katz expressed hope that the admissions of guilt would provide some measure of closure for the boy’s family.

“We hope this plea will help Justin’s family as they continue to mourn his loss,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Selkowe, deputy bureau chief of the Queens District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau, is prosecuting the case under the supervision of Homicide Bureau Chief John Kosinski and Chief Assistant District Attorney Shawn Clark.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court later this month for formal sentencing.