Two Young Men Arrested After Deputies Find Suspected Fentanyl and Air Pistol During Maryland Traffic Stop

Two men, ages 18 and 21, face fentanyl possession and distribution charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 68 near Cumberland, Maryland.

An 18-year-old Cumberland man and a 21-year-old West Virginia man face felony drug distribution charges after an Interstate 68 traffic stop led deputies to suspected fentanyl and a CO2 air pistol.

CUMBERLAND, MD — Two young men were arrested Saturday after an Allegany County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle along Interstate 68 near Cumberland and discovered suspected fentanyl and an air pistol during a search.

Austin Ravenscroft, 18, of Cumberland, Maryland, and Dakota Wolfe, 21, of Keyser, West Virginia, were taken into custody October 10 following the traffic stop.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling Interstate 68 when he observed several traffic violations and pulled over the vehicle.

During the encounter, the deputy reported noticing several factors he believed were consistent with criminal activity.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of suspected fentanyl and a CO2 air pistol.

Both vehicle occupants face fentanyl distribution charges

Investigators arrested both occupants following the vehicle search.

Ravenscroft and Wolfe were each charged with possession of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose how much suspected fentanyl was recovered, its estimated street value or whether the substance had undergone laboratory testing.

Authorities also did not specify which suspect was driving the vehicle or identify the traffic violations that prompted the stop.

Air pistol recovered during search

In addition to the suspected drugs, deputies recovered a CO2-powered air pistol.

These devices use compressed carbon dioxide to propel projectiles and are distinct from conventional firearms that use explosive ammunition.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate whether the air pistol was connected to any other suspected criminal activity.

No weapons-related charges were listed in the department’s announcement.

Authorities also did not report whether either suspect had appeared before a court commissioner or received a bond determination.

The case remains subject to further court proceedings. Both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.