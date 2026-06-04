Cell phone ripped from rider’s hands on NYC train

June 4, 2026

Victim’s face scratched during daytime train encounter in the Bronx, police say

BRONX, N.Y. — A subway rider lost his cell phone during a daytime robbery aboard a Bronx train after a suspect allegedly grabbed the device from his hands and fled.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 27 aboard a northbound 2 train at the Jackson Avenue subway station, according to the NYPD.

Investigators said a 38-year-old man was using his cell phone when he was approached by an unidentified individual.

The suspect allegedly forcefully removed the phone from the victim’s hands and scratched the victim’s face during the encounter.

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot and remains unidentified.

The NYPD has released information about the case and is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips.

Key Points