Police-backed program offers lifeline for families battling addiction

June 4, 2026

Gloucester Township initiative connects residents with treatment resources, support groups and recovery assistance

BLACKWOOD, N.J. — A Gloucester Township Police Department program is continuing its mission to help individuals struggling with substance abuse while providing support for families affected by addiction.

Known as Project SAVE, short for Substance Abuse Visionary Effort, the initiative serves as a community-based response to substance use disorders by connecting residents with treatment options, resources and support services.

The department’s Project SAVE Advocate works directly with individuals seeking help for themselves, a friend or a loved one dealing with addiction. The advocate provides information about treatment programs and recovery resources designed to help residents navigate the path toward recovery.

Officials said the program is available to anyone seeking guidance regarding substance use disorders and related challenges.

In addition to one-on-one assistance, the department also hosts the Project SAVE Support Group, which provides a forum for adults coping with the effects of addiction involving family members or close friends. Participants can discuss challenges, share experiences and explore healthy approaches to supporting loved ones while caring for their own well-being.

The support group meets every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Township Police Department Family Resource Center, located at 1324 Little Gloucester Road in Blackwood.

Residents seeking assistance can contact Project SAVE advocates at 856-302-7051. Additional information about support group services is available through the department’s licensed social worker at 856-842-5553.

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