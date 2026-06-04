Connecticut cops crack down on drivers passing stopped school buses

June 4, 2026

Stamford police issue warning after repeated violations put students at risk during final weeks of school and upcoming summer programs

STAMFORD, CT — Stamford police are sounding the alarm over drivers illegally passing stopped school buses, warning that the behavior continues to occur on roads across the city while students are still traveling to and from school.

In a public safety reminder issued Tuesday, the Stamford Police Department urged motorists to remain alert as the school year continues and summer school programs prepare to begin.

Officials said violations have been reported on one-way streets, two-way roads, and multi-lane roadways, raising concerns about student safety during bus pickups and drop-offs.

Under Connecticut law, drivers must stop when a school bus has its red warning lights flashing and stop arm extended.

The requirement applies to motorists traveling in both directions.

Police noted there is only one exception: drivers approaching from the opposite direction on a roadway divided by a raised median or physical barrier are not required to stop.

Authorities emphasized that passing a stopped school bus is not only dangerous but can also result in a $475 fine.

The department reminded drivers that school buses use flashing red lights and extended stop arms specifically to protect children as they enter and exit the vehicle.

With thousands of students continuing to ride buses during the final weeks of the academic year and into summer programs, officials are encouraging drivers to remain attentive behind the wheel.

Police are also urging motorists to avoid distractions, maintain safe speeds, and stay vigilant around school transportation routes.

The department said even a brief lapse in attention can place children at risk.

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