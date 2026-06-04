Winning scratch-off sold at Vernon gas station

June 4, 2026

Vernon winner claims prize from popular CA$HWORD game after buying ticket at local Shell station

VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery player is celebrating a big win after claiming a prize from the CA$HWORD scratch-off game in Vernon.

Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket for the $100,000 CA$HWORD game was sold at Vernon Shell in Vernon.

The winner claimed a prize of $10,000 on June 2, according to Connecticut Lottery records.

The CA$HWORD scratch-off game offers players a chance to win prizes by completing words on the ticket, with top prizes reaching as high as $100,000.

Lottery officials did not release additional information about the winner.

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