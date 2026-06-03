Florida lottery sting ends with convenience store clerk arrested over $1,000 prize ticket

June 3, 2026

Investigators say Bay County employee sold rights to a winning scratch-off ticket after compliance operation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida Lottery compliance operation in Bay County led to the arrest of a convenience store clerk accused of keeping a test winning ticket and later selling the rights to claim its $1,000 prize.

The Florida Lottery announced the arrest of Rohail Khan following an investigation by the agency’s Division of Security.

According to investigators, the case began during a retailer compliance operation at Bay Food Mart in Panama City. During the operation, a specially designed Scratch-Off ticket was used to simulate a legitimate $1,000 winning ticket.

Lottery officials said Khan allegedly failed to follow required procedures after processing the ticket. Instead of returning the ticket and providing the required claim instructions, investigators determined he kept both items.

The investigation found that the ticket was later scanned using the Florida Lottery mobile app shortly after the compliance operation ended.

Authorities said an individual arrived at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee days later attempting to claim the prize. Investigators ultimately concluded that Khan had allegedly sold the ticket for $800, a violation of Florida law prohibiting the sale or transfer of lottery prize claims.

“Retailers are entrusted with following strict procedures that protect players and ensure fairness in every Lottery transaction,” Florida Lottery Acting Secretary Reginald D. Dixon said in a statement. “When those procedures are disregarded for personal benefit, it compromises the system we rely on.”

Following the investigation, Khan was arrested and charged with one count of Dealing in Stolen Property and one count of Unlawfully Selling the Right to Claim a Lottery Prize.

The Florida Lottery said its Division of Security continues to work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to protect the integrity of lottery operations throughout the state.

Key Points