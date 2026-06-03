June 3, 2026

Pepper spray and stabbing attack leaves two victims injured as surveillance images fuel search

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A late-night argument in Southeast D.C. erupted into violence when one person was pepper-sprayed and another was stabbed, prompting a search for four suspects caught on surveillance cameras.

The assault happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. on May 31 in the 1300 block of Yards Place Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said the suspects and two victims became involved in an argument that quickly escalated.

During the confrontation, one victim was sprayed with OC spray, commonly known as pepper spray, while a second victim was stabbed with a sharp object.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Photo: waterfront argument turns bloody in southeast d. C. As four suspects remain on the run

D.C. Fire and EMS treated the pepper-spray victim at the scene. The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have released surveillance images of four individuals believed to be connected to the assault and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

Key Points