Ex-Boyfriend Accused in Maryland Shooting Found Dead After Multi-State Manhunt

June 3, 2026

Woman remains in critical condition as fugitive suspect is discovered deceased in South Carolina

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A domestic violence investigation spanning two states took a dramatic turn after a South Carolina man accused of critically wounding his former partner in Maryland was found dead hours after authorities launched a search for him.

Prince George’s County Police said the victim, an adult woman, was shot on the morning of June 2 in the 10400 block of Birdie Lane. She was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Dante Morris of Fort Mill, South Carolina. According to police, Morris and the victim had previously been in a relationship.

Officers responded to the shooting scene at approximately 7:15 a.m. Detectives quickly developed Morris as the suspect and secured an arrest warrant as the investigation progressed.

Authorities learned Morris had returned to South Carolina after the shooting. Law enforcement agencies in both states coordinated efforts to locate him.

Later Tuesday evening, Morris was found deceased in South Carolina. Officials have not released details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Prince George’s County Police credited the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiator Unit, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, for assisting in the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince George’s County Police detectives at 301-516-2512 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers.

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