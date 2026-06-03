Flushing burglar unleashed scissors frenzy that left victim dead, judge says

June 3, 2026

Queens man sentenced after fatal home invasion ended with more than 100 stab wounds

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Flushing man who broke into an apartment in the middle of the night and stabbed a resident more than 100 times with a pair of scissors has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 39-year-old Yang Zhang was sentenced Wednesday for the May 2022 killing of 41-year-old Yat Ming Wong during a violent burglary inside a Flushing apartment.

Prosecutors said Zhang climbed onto a third-floor balcony on 57th Road at approximately 2 a.m. on May 22, 2022, and entered the residence while Wong and his wife were asleep.

According to investigators, Wong confronted the intruder after being awakened. A violent struggle followed, allowing Wong’s wife to escape the bedroom unharmed.

During the attack, Zhang repeatedly stabbed Wong in the head, neck, arms and legs with a pair of scissors.

Authorities said Wong suffered more than 100 stab and slash wounds and died from his injuries.

Zhang pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 13 in satisfaction of all charges. Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis sentenced him to 18 years to life in prison on June 3.

Prosecutors also said Zhang burglarized another Flushing residence on Haight Street the day before the homicide. No one was home during that break-in.

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