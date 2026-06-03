Pepper Spray, Stabbing Erupt After Late-Night Clash at D.C. Waterfront

June 3, 2026

Surveillance images capture four suspects as police hunt for answers in violent Southeast attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A heated dispute near a popular Southeast waterfront destination turned violent when one person was pepper-sprayed and another was stabbed during an early-morning confrontation, prompting a search for four suspects caught on surveillance video.

The incident unfolded around 12:50 a.m. on May 31 in the 1300 block of Yards Place Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said the victims and several suspects became involved in an argument that escalated into violence. During the confrontation, one victim was sprayed with OC spray while another was stabbed with a sharp object.

The suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Emergency responders treated the victim exposed to pepper spray at the location. The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have released surveillance images showing four individuals believed to be connected to the assault and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

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