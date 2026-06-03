June 3, 2026

Ashley Falls Man Held Without Bail in Berkshire County Homicide Case

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — An Ashley Falls man accused of killing a Connecticut resident was ordered held without bail Tuesday following his arraignment in Great Barrington District Court.

Cole Bushnell, 41, appeared on a murder charge in connection with the death of Michael Moore, 40, of Winsted, Connecticut. The court also imposed a no-contact order covering witnesses in the case.

According to authorities, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office was notified June 1 of a suspected homicide at a residence on Polikoff Road in Ashley Falls, a village within Sheffield.

Investigators said a co-worker of Bushnell contacted Connecticut State Police earlier that day after visiting Bushnell’s property. The witness reported being shown a body concealed beneath a mattress inside a greenhouse before leaving the location and driving directly to a Connecticut State Police barracks.

Connecticut State Police relayed the information to the Sheffield Police Department, whose officers responded to the property. Police said they found Moore’s body in the greenhouse.

Photo: massachusetts painter accused of hiding dead man in backyard greenhouse

Authorities reported that Moore had suffered blunt-force injuries to the head as well as a puncture wound to the back.

Bushnell was not present when officers initially arrived. Investigators said he returned to the residence at about 5:23 p.m. after being informed that his home was on fire. Officials stated there was no fire at the property and that reports of emergency activity may have led to confusion in the area.

When Bushnell arrived, police observed reddish-brown stains on his clothing that were consistent with blood, according to court documents. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said Bushnell and Moore were friends and had worked together as painters. Authorities also indicated there had been a dispute involving a shared job before Moore’s death.

Court records further allege that Bushnell had recently exhibited paranoid behavior and had altered the positioning of security cameras on his property while disabling others.

The investigation remains ongoing. Agencies assisting in the case include the Sheffield Police Department, Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, Connecticut State Police, Sheffield Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police Troop B.