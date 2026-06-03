June 3, 2026

Federal prosecutors say four members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua admitted their roles in a Bronx shooting that left two New York City residents dead and a third wounded.

Bronx, N.Y. – Four members of the transnational gang Tren de Aragua have pleaded guilty to federal murder charges in connection with a Bronx shooting that killed two people and injured a third victim, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Keiber Jaen Martinez, Samuel Gonzalez Castro, Eferson Morillo-Gomez, and Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica each pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of murder through the use of a firearm and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Key Points

• Four Tren de Aragua members pleaded guilty to federal murder charges.

• Two New York City residents were killed and a third victim was wounded in the Bronx shooting.

• Defendants face potential life sentences in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said the defendants participated in the May 24, 2024, murders of Claretha LaQuesha Daniels, 44, and Justin Lawless, 36, on Davidson Avenue in the Bronx. A third victim survived after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court filings, the four gang members agreed to carry out the attack and helped facilitate the shooting that resulted in the deaths of Daniels and Lawless.

Photo: four illegal tren de aragua members plead guilty in bronx double murder that killed two new yorkers

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described the killings as “ruthless and senseless” and said the guilty pleas represent a significant step toward justice for the victims and their families.

Federal officials target Tren de Aragua

The defendants are members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization that federal authorities have designated as a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors allege the gang operates throughout New York City and internationally, engaging in violent crimes, sex trafficking, human smuggling, drug trafficking, robberies, and murder.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said the defendants entered the United States illegally before participating in the deadly Bronx shooting.

“We are committed to investigating and charging all members of TdA who illegally entered this country and then flooded the streets of New York City with guns, drugs, sex trafficking, and violence,” Clayton said.

Federal authorities said the gang has used violence and intimidation to maintain control over criminal operations, including trafficking young women from Venezuela and enforcing debts through threats, assaults, kidnappings, and killings.

Investigation involved multiple agencies

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the New York City Police Department, Joint Task Force Vulcan, and numerous federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Authorities said all eight defendants charged in the broader federal Tren de Aragua prosecution have now been convicted following guilty pleas or sentencing. A fifth defendant, Jarwin Valero-Calderon, previously pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and firearms charges connected to a separate armed carjacking.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch credited the multi-agency investigation with bringing those responsible to justice.

“These defendants, members of Tren de Aragua, viciously took two lives and shot a third victim, but thanks to our multi-agency investigation, they are now being held accountable,” Tisch said.

Defendants face life sentences

Each of the four defendants faces potential life sentences on the murder counts. The firearms charge also carries a mandatory consecutive prison sentence of at least five years.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jun Xiang, Kathryn Wheelock, Timothy Ly, Andrew K. Chan, and Jared Hoffman of the Southern District of New York.