Florida man turns $50 scratch-off ticket into $1 million payday

June 3, 2026

Bay County winner opted for a lump-sum payout after striking it big on a Gold Rush Multiplier ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Bay County man is celebrating a life-changing lottery win after claiming a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 50-year-old Garey Payne of Panama City recently claimed the $1 million prize from the $25,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier Scratch-Off game.

Payne chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $638,100.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Walmart store located on South Highway 77 in Lynn Haven.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $25 million and 60 prizes worth $1 million. Lottery officials said the game offers more than $1.2 billion in total cash prizes and carries overall odds of winning of 1-in-4.09.

Scratch-off games continue to be a major source of Florida Lottery sales. During fiscal year 2024-2025, scratch-off tickets accounted for approximately 74% of all lottery ticket sales in the state.

Since its inception, Florida Lottery scratch-off games have awarded more than $72.2 billion in prizes, created more than 2,510 millionaires and generated over $21.28 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

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