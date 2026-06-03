Six-figure Powerball prize sold at West Hartford store

June 3, 2026

Connecticut player scores six-figure payday after lucky Powerball purchase in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT — One Connecticut Lottery player is holding a ticket worth $200,000 after a Powerball-winning entry was sold at a convenience store in West Hartford.

Lottery records show the winning ticket was sold on June 1st at A N J DB Mart in West Hartford.

The ticket is worth $200,000, making it one of the larger Connecticut Lottery wins reported from the June 1 Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials have not released details about the winner, including whether the prize has been claimed.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week and offer players the chance to win prizes ranging from smaller cash awards to multimillion-dollar jackpots.

The game uses five white balls selected from a field of 1 through 69, along with a separate red Powerball chosen from a field of 1 through 26.

The winning Connecticut ticket was sold in the Hartford area, turning an ordinary lottery purchase into a six-figure score.

Officials have not disclosed whether the prize was won through a multiplier feature or by matching a specific combination of numbers.

Additional details may become available once the ticket is claimed.

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