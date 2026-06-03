Retired cop sees endless zeros and discovers $1M lottery jackpot

June 3, 2026

Washington, DC player says he needed a friend to confirm what his eyes were seeing after scanning scratch-off in store

BALTIMORE, MD — A retired police officer from Washington, DC, thought he was seeing things when a Maryland Lottery scanner displayed what looked like an endless string of zeros — only to discover he had just become a $1 million winner.

The lucky player claimed the top prize from the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game on June 2 after purchasing the ticket at Chillum Wine & Spirits, located at 5813 Eastern Avenue in Hyattsville.

The winner said he was inside the store scanning the ticket when the result appeared on the screen.

Without his glasses, he initially struggled to make out the amount.

What caught his attention first were the zeros.

The retired officer said he noticed three zeros, then three more, and quickly realized something unusual was happening.

Wanting confirmation, he asked a friend who was nearby to take a look.

The friend immediately recognized the significance of the prize amount, confirming that the ticket was worth $1 million.

Lottery officials said the player has enjoyed success over the years, frequently winning prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, but had never previously landed a top prize.

This time, his luck delivered the game’s highest payout.

The winner told lottery officials he plans to use the money to pay off his home and vehicle before helping his daughter and grandchildren.

The winning ticket was sold at Chillum Wine & Spirits in Prince George’s County. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The $25 $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off launched in February and began with four top prizes worth $1 million each.

Lottery officials said this marks the second $1 million top prize claimed in the game, leaving two remaining.

The game also started with 10 second-tier prizes worth $100,000 each. Eight of those prizes remain available, along with thousands of other prizes ranging from $25 to $20,000.

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