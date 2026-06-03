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June 3, 2026

One ticket one stop one Connecticut lottery payday

By Chris Quigley

Connecticut Lottery player cashes in after ticket purchased at local BP station in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CT — A Connecticut Lottery player is celebrating a $25,000 win after a winning ticket from the $2,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off game was sold at a BP station in the Riverside section of Greenwich.

Lottery records show the winning ticket was sold on May 29, 2026, at Greenwich BP in Old Greenwich.

The ticket paid out a prize of $25,000.

Lottery officials have not released information about the winner, including whether the prize has already been claimed.

The winning ticket came from the popular $2,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off game, which offers multiple prize levels, including top prizes worth up to $2,000,000.

Retailers that sell winning tickets may receive bonus incentives depending on the prize structure and Connecticut Lottery policies.

No additional details about the winning player were immediately available.

Key Points

  • $25,000 winning ticket sold at Greenwich BP in Riverside
  • Prize came from the $2,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off game
  • Winner information has not been released by lottery officials

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