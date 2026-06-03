New Haven convenience store sells $100K winning lottery ticket

June 3, 2026

A F Forbes Inc location turns into jackpot stop after $100,000 winning draw ticket lands in city

NEW HAVEN, CT — A routine stop at a New Haven convenience store turned into a $100,000 payday for one Connecticut Lottery player after a Cash5 drawing produced a winning ticket sold in the city, officials confirmed.

The winning ticket was purchased on June 1, 2026, at A F Forbes Inc in New Haven, according to Connecticut Lottery records.

The Cash5 game requires players to match five numbers drawn in order to win the top prize, which in this case totaled $100,000.

Lottery officials did not immediately release additional details about the winner, including whether the prize has been claimed or how the player discovered the win.

Cash5 is one of Connecticut’s daily draw games, offering players the chance to win fixed cash prizes through numbered selections drawn each night.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket is expected to receive a bonus commission from the Connecticut Lottery for selling the top-prize entry.

Further claim information is expected to be released by officials at a later date.

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