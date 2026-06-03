$2M scratch-off ticket sold at Connecticut Citgo

June 3, 2026

Winning scratch-off turns routine stop into $2,000,000 payday in Southington-area community

PLANTSVILLE, CT — A routine stop at a local Citgo turned into a massive payday for one Connecticut lottery player after a $2,000,000 MEGA MULTIPLIER scratch-off ticket was sold in the Plantsville section of Southington, officials confirmed.

The winning ticket was purchased on May 29, 2026, at a Citgo location in Plantsville, according to lottery records.

The prize totals $2,000,000, marking one of the larger scratch-off wins reported in the state.

Lottery officials did not immediately release additional details about the winner, including whether the ticket was claimed or how the player learned of the win.

The MEGA MULTIPLIER game features multiple high-tier prizes, including multimillion-dollar top payouts depending on the ticket structure and multiplier outcomes.

The Citgo retailer where the winning ticket was sold is expected to receive a bonus commission from the Connecticut Lottery for selling the top-prize ticket.

Further information about the claim status or the winner is expected to be released by officials at a later time.

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