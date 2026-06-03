Maryland player cashes $50K scratch-off after routine trip turns lucky

June 3, 2026

Experienced Maryland player says low-key trip to claim prize came after another surprise scratch-off hit

ROCKVILLE, MD — A longtime Maryland Lottery player who says he’s no stranger to winning walked away with another $50,000 prize after scratching a Big Spin ticket purchased in Prince George’s County, prompting a reaction at home that started with disbelief.

The winner, a Rockville resident described by lottery officials as a frequent player, claimed his $50,000 prize on June 1 after purchasing the ticket at Centerway Mini Mart at 109 Centerway in Greenbelt.

He later traveled to Baltimore to collect the winnings, opting for a low-key claim experience despite years of smaller wins and occasional larger payouts.

The player said he immediately shared the news with his wife after scratching the ticket, but said she did not believe him at first.

Lottery officials said the win came from the second edition of THE BIG SPIN scratch-off game, a $5 ticket that features multiple prize tiers and interactive “SPIN” opportunities.

The game includes instant wins ranging from smaller cash amounts up to $50,000, along with additional top-tier spin prizes that can lead to even larger payouts at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Officials noted that the Rockville player’s ticket was one of three $50,000 instant-win prizes included in the game’s initial rollout, leaving one such prize still unclaimed.

In addition, the game features “SPIN” symbols that can send players to the Lottery’s headquarters wheel, where prizes range from $50,000 to $250,000. Four spin prizes have already been claimed.

The winner said he plans to use his latest windfall to strengthen his family’s financial situation.

The Prince George’s County retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus.

Lottery officials say THE BIG SPIN remains one of the more interactive scratch-off games in the state, combining instant wins with secondary spin opportunities.

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