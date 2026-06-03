15-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting of teenage girl in Baltimore

June 3, 2026

Police say 15-year-old suspect turned himself in months after fatal Druid Hill Avenue shooting that left teen girl dead

BALTIMORE, MD — A 15-year-old boy has surrendered to authorities in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in West Baltimore, months after a warrant was issued in the case, police said.

The suspect turned himself in at Juvenile Bookings on May 23, 2026, following an arrest warrant obtained by homicide detectives on May 20, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Authorities say the case stems from a February 15, 2026 shooting in the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue that left 15-year-old Tyonna Pierce dead.

Police responded to the residence at approximately 2:08 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators spent months working the case before securing a warrant for the juvenile suspect in May.

Officials said the teen voluntarily surrendered without incident and is currently being held in connection with the case.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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