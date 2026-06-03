Navy veteran turns scratch-off ticket into emotional $50K win in Maryland

June 3, 2026

Navy veteran and retired cop calls prize “a lotta, lotta money” after first second-tier win on Triple Red 777s game

HAMPSTEAD, MD — A Carroll County man says a scratch-off ticket meant more than just luck after he turned a routine lottery stop into a $50,000 win — and credited a sentimental moment involving his late wife for guiding the decision.

Joseph Lombardi of Hampstead claimed the first second-tier prize on the Maryland Lottery’s Triple Red 777s scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at Main Street Liquors on South Main Street.

Lombardi said the winning moment came after a day of playing Keno with family that didn’t go as planned, prompting him to try his luck with scratch-offs instead.

He purchased multiple tickets, including a $20, $30 and $50 game, and later scratched them at home using a keychain that once belonged to his late wife, who died five years ago.

While scratching the $20 Triple Red 777s ticket, Lombardi suddenly uncovered a $50,000 prize.

He said he initially couldn’t believe what he was seeing and kept checking the symbols until the total added up.

The retired Baltimore City police officer and Navy veteran described the win as overwhelming, later joking that it was “a lotta, lotta money.”

Lombardi said he texted his daughters to help confirm the result, and one of them accompanied him when he went to claim the prize.

The family says lottery play has become a shared tradition, adding that they often enjoy playing together for fun.

Lombardi said part of the winnings will be used to fund a family trip to Hawaii, a destination he frequently visited with his late wife and one that holds deep personal meaning.

He also noted that 2028 would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary, and the trip will serve as a tribute to that milestone.

Lottery officials said the Triple Red 777s game still has multiple top prizes remaining, including $1 million jackpots and additional second-tier and mid-level prizes.

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