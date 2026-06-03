Teen relative charged after 14-year-old shot inside Baltimore home

June 3, 2026

Authorities say shooting inside Noble Street residence left child injured and led to immediate arrest at the scene

BALTIMORE, MD — A 17-year-old relative has been charged after a 14-year-old boy was shot inside a Southeast Baltimore home, in a case that unfolded quickly and ended with the suspect taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The incident happened on May 28, 2026, at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3600 block of Noble Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside a residence and located a 14-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators identified a person of interest shortly after arriving and took a 17-year-old male relative into custody at the scene for questioning.

Police later confirmed the teen was formally charged in connection with the shooting.

The suspect faces charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and multiple handgun violations. Authorities said he is currently being held.

Officials did not release additional details about what led up to the shooting or how the firearm was accessed inside the home.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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