Downtown Baltimore shooting sends gunshot victim man walking into hospital

June 3, 2026

Police say 32-year-old victim walked into hospital with gunshot wound after early morning shooting in Central District

BALTIMORE, MD — A burst of gunfire in downtown Baltimore early Saturday morning left a 32-year-old man wounded, with the victim later showing up at a hospital on his own for treatment, police said.

The shooting happened May 31 at approximately 12:55 a.m. in the area of Baltimore Street and Charles Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area for reports of gunfire. While canvassing the scene, they were informed that a shooting victim had walked into a nearby hospital seeking medical care.

Police later located the 32-year-old man, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Central District shooting detectives are actively investigating the incident and continuing to gather evidence from the scene and surrounding area.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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