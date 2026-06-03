Armed robbery inside DC residence leads to arrests of three suspects

June 3, 2026

Police say suspects brandished guns, held victim against his will and forced mobile payment transfer before assault

WASHINGTON, DC — A robbery investigation in Northwest Washington ended with multiple arrests after police say a man was lured into a residence, threatened at gunpoint, assaulted and forced to transfer money before managing to escape and call 911.

The incident happened Sunday, May 31, at approximately 9:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue in the Cathedral Heights area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators say the victim, an adult male, was initially lured into a residence where additional suspects emerged and brandished firearms.

Police allege the suspects demanded money and property, then escalated the situation by holding the victim against his will and forcing him to transfer funds using a mobile payment service.

The victim was then assaulted before being released and fleeing to a safe location where he contacted emergency services. Police said he suffered minor injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the residence involved and executed arrests of three suspects without incident.

Authorities charged 33-year-old Deonte Jones of Northwest Washington, DC, with robbery while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon involving a firearm, and kidnapping while armed.

A 17-year-old male from Riverdale, Maryland, was charged as an adult under Title 16 with robbery while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon involving a firearm, and kidnapping while armed.

A 16-year-old female from Hyattsville, Maryland, was also charged with robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.

Police did not release additional details on how the victim was initially lured into the residence.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling MPD at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department’s anonymous tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in violent crime cases in the District of Columbia.

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