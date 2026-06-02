Two victims hit in suspected mail fraud scheme in Stafford County

June 2, 2026

Deputies investigate back-to-back reports of mail theft and check tampering as victims flag suspicious bank activity

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — Two separate fraud reports involving altered checks are under investigation in Stafford County after residents discovered their mailed payments had been intercepted or tampered with before reaching their intended destinations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents were reported on June 1 and detailed in the agency’s daily incident log released June 2, 2026.

In the first case, a deputy responded to the Capital Avenue area at approximately 11:28 a.m. after a resident reported mailing a check for payment that was later cashed by an unknown individual. The victim noticed the discrepancy after reviewing financial records and contacted their bank. Deputies said they observed a copy of the altered check, and no suspects have been identified.

In a separate incident the same day, deputies were called to Friendly Court at approximately 2:15 p.m. after another resident reported mailing a payment earlier in the month. The victim was later notified by their bank that the check had been altered and an attempt had been made to cash it. The bank has since opened its own fraud investigation.

Authorities said both cases involve suspected check alteration after mailing, a method often linked to mail interception and financial fraud schemes.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the investigations remain ongoing and encouraged residents to monitor mailed payments and banking activity closely.

Anyone with information related to either incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

Officials noted the report reflects only a portion of daily incidents handled by deputies in the county.

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