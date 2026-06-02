Scratch-off ticket turns Virginia stop into $1M payday

June 2, 2026

Anonymous Virginia winner says he checked ticket “20 times” after realizing he hit Life of Luxury top prize

WEBER CITY, VA — A routine stop at a small Virginia convenience store turned into a $1 million surprise after an anonymous lottery player scratched a ticket in a parking lot, walked back inside to double-check it, and realized he had hit the game’s top prize.

The winner purchased a Life of Luxury scratch-off ticket at The Big Break, located at 419 US Highway 23 South in Weber City, according to the Virginia Lottery.

After partially scratching the ticket outside, the man returned inside the store to scan it, where he learned he had won the game’s $1 million top prize.

The winner said he had to keep looking at the ticket repeatedly before it sank in.

Virginia Lottery officials confirmed the player opted for the lump-sum cash option of approximately $476,000 before taxes instead of the annuity payout of $1 million paid over 30 years.

The identity of the winner was not publicly released, as Virginia law allows winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous.

When claiming the prize, the winner described the moment as a stroke of luck and said the winnings will go toward paying off his mortgage.

The Life of Luxury scratch game is one of dozens offered by the Virginia Lottery and features prizes ranging from $20 up to the $1 million top prize. Lottery officials said this was the first top prize claimed in the game, leaving two top prizes still unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 408,000, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.43.

Lottery profits in Virginia support K-12 education funding statewide. Scott County, where the winner resides, received more than $5.5 million in lottery funds for education in the last fiscal year. In fiscal year 2025, the Virginia Lottery generated more than $901 million for public schools, representing roughly 10 percent of the state’s K-12 budget.

Officials remind players to gamble responsibly and provide resources for those seeking help through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.

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