Virginia woman turns Wawa stop into $1 million scratch-off shocker

June 3, 2026

“I just freaked out,” winner says after realizing she hit $1 million top prize on Winners Club ticket

HAMPTON, VA — A Virginia woman who stopped at a Wawa in Hampton ended up walking away a millionaire after scratching a lottery ticket and discovering she had hit the game’s top prize, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa located at 301 E. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, where the woman bought a Winners Club scratch-off before realizing she had struck gold.

After scratching the ticket, she saw she had matched the game’s $1 million top prize.

“As soon as I saw it, I just freaked out,” the winner told Virginia Lottery officials. “I always thought I was going to hit the Lottery.”

Virginia Lottery officials said the player chose the lump-sum cash option of approximately $476,000 before taxes rather than receiving $1 million paid over 30 years.

The winner’s identity has not been released, as Virginia law allows lottery winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous.

Lottery officials confirmed this was the third and final top prize claimed in the Winners Club scratch-off game, which means the game is now being closed in accordance with lottery policy.

Once all top prizes in a scratch game are claimed, Virginia Lottery officials typically retire the game from circulation.

The odds of winning the top prize in Winners Club were 1 in 408,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize were 1 in 2.95.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to help take care of family.

Lottery profits in Virginia continue to support public education. Hampton City Public Schools received more than $24.7 million in lottery-funded education support in the last fiscal year. In fiscal year 2025, the Virginia Lottery generated more than $901 million statewide for K-12 education, representing about 10 percent of the state’s school funding.

Officials remind players to gamble responsibly and provide assistance through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.

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