Louisiana traveler caught with loaded handgun at TSA checkpoint

June 2, 2026

24-year-old passenger charged after firearm detected during early morning security screening at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Louisiana man was charged after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a loaded handgun inside his carry-on bag during a routine security screening at Pittsburgh International Airport, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. on June 2 at the airport’s security checkpoint, according to Allegheny County Police.

Officials said TSA officers flagged the weapon during screening and immediately alerted county police, who responded to the checkpoint and took over the investigation.

Authorities identified the passenger as 24-year-old Bryce McAfoose of St. Amant, Louisiana.

Investigators determined McAfoose did not possess a valid concealed carry permit, and he was subsequently charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified of the incident, officials said.

Authorities did not release additional details about the flight or destination involved.

Officials noted that passengers who bring firearms into airport security checkpoints can face significant federal penalties. The Transportation Security Administration may impose civil fines of up to $10,000, with repeat violations carrying fines up to $13,910.

The case remains under review.

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