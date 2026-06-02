Harrisburg shooting leaves man wounded in late-night Derry Street gunfire

June 2, 2026

Victim hospitalized after late-night gunfire in Harrisburg as investigators search for suspect and motive

HARRISBURG, PA — A late-night shooting in Harrisburg left an adult man injured and triggered an attempted homicide investigation after police responded to reports of gunfire in a busy city corridor, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday, June 1, at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Derry Street, according to the Harrisburg Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for additional medical care.

Investigators have classified the case as an attempted homicide and said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

Tips can be provided by calling the Harrisburg Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submitted anonymously through the CRIMEWATCH platform.

The area around the 1900 block of Derry Street was processed by investigators as detectives continued gathering evidence late into the night.

No arrests have been announced.

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