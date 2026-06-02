Loaded Glock with wiped serial number found in Severn traffic stop

June 2, 2026

Police say loaded Glock with wiped serial number, fentanyl and MDMA seized after routine stop on Reese Road

SEVERN, MD — A routine traffic stop in Anne Arundel County escalated into a major weapons and drug seizure after officers pulled over a vehicle in Severn and discovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number along with suspected fentanyl and MDMA, police said.

The incident happened on June 1, 2026, at approximately 5:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Reese Road in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gold-colored Buick and subsequently uncovered multiple illegal items during the encounter.

Police said recovered items included suspected fentanyl, MDMA, a loaded 9mm Glock handgun with its serial number removed, and 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Authorities said the driver was prohibited from possessing firearms and was taken into custody at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Terrell Da’Marzia Branham of Washington, D.C.

He was arrested and charged following the seizure of evidence, according to police.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about what led to the traffic stop or whether additional charges are expected.

The case remains under investigation by Anne Arundel County police.

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