June 3, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD — A late-night shooting in West Baltimore left a 47-year-old man injured after gunfire broke out near Clifton Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police.

The incident happened June 1 at approximately 11:57 p.m. in the 1800 block of Clifton Avenue, the Baltimore Police Department said in a media advisory released June 2.

Officers responding to the scene located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Western District detectives are actively investigating the incident and canvassing the area for evidence and potential witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be directed to detectives at 410-396-2477 or submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

47-year-old man shot in West Baltimore on Clifton Avenue

Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized

Police have not announced any suspects in the shooting

Police say 47-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shots erupted just before midnight in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD — A late-night shooting in West Baltimore left a 47-year-old man injured after gunfire broke out near Clifton Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police.

The incident happened June 1 at approximately 11:57 p.m. in the 1800 block of Clifton Avenue, the Baltimore Police Department said in a media advisory released June 2.

Officers responding to the scene located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Western District detectives are actively investigating the incident and canvassing the area for evidence and potential witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be directed to detectives at 410-396-2477 or submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points