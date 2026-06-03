Do you know this person? Police seek id in baltimore robbery case

Detectives release image of person sought after robbery on Light Street and ask public for help identifying suspect
BALTIMORE, MD — Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help after releasing a photo of a person sought in connection with a robbery near the Inner Harbor.
According to the Baltimore Police Department, the robbery occurred on May 26, 2026, in the 1100 block of Light Street in the city’s Southern District.
Detectives have not released details about the circumstances of the robbery or whether any injuries were reported, but investigators say the individual pictured in a released image is being sought as part of the ongoing investigation.
Southern District detectives are now working to identify the person and are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward.
Authorities released the image in hopes that members of the public may be able to provide information that advances the case.
Police have not announced any arrests.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or by calling 911.
The investigation remains active.
Key Points
- Baltimore police released image of person sought in robbery investigation
- Incident occurred May 26 in the 1100 block of Light Street
- Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2499