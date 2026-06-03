Woman jailed after courthouse warrant arrest turns into struggle with officers

June 3, 2026

Bench warrant service in Cumberland leads to additional charge after arrest encounter

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A warrant service in Cumberland on Tuesday ended with a woman facing an additional charge after officers reported she resisted being taken into custody during an arrest tied to an alleged court order violation.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when officers located 38-year-old Kelley Elizabeth Gillen of Cumberland and served a bench warrant that had been issued after she allegedly failed to comply with a court order. What began as the execution of the warrant escalated into a brief struggle before officers secured the arrest.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, the warrant stemmed from Gillen’s failure to comply with a court order. Court records associated with the warrant indicate she was originally charged with trespass on private property and resisting arrest.

Police said Gillen resisted when officers attempted to arrest her. Following a brief struggle, officers took her into custody without further incident.

After her arrest, Gillen appeared before a District Court Commissioner and was held on a Temporary Commitment, according to police.

In addition to the warrant, Gillen was charged on view with resisting arrest.

The case will proceed through the Allegany County court system.

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